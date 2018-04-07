132,000 PVCs Yet To Be Collected In Niger State

The Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Prof Sam Egwu has stated that 132, 000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected by prospective voters who have completed registration in Niger state.

He stated this yesterday while receiving the zonal coordinator of the Federal Information Centre , Minna, Malam Bawa Salihu Mokwa on a courtesy call in his office therefore urged those who have completed registration to go to their respective registration areas to pick their cards.

Prof Egwu also reminded the people of the state that the registration of Voters was on in all the Twenty five local government areas and wards in the state , adding that it was the desire to capture all prospective voters that the commission in the state deployed all the staff to the wards and LGAs.

He said the ongoing registrations is to capture those who have attained the age of 18, people displaced as a result of transfer or movement as well as those who have lost their cards earlier obtained.

He stated that in view of the need to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure free and fair election in 2019, the commission in the state would ventilate through all windows to collaborate with Federal Information Centre.

The Coordinator of the centre, Malam Bawa Mokwa had earlier assured the REC of the readiness of the centre to partner with INEC to achieve free and fair 2019 general elections.

By Abu Nmodu, Minna

He told the REC that the Federal Information centre has the necessary facilities in place to help INEC in the state in the area of sensitization and education of voters to enable them understand their civic responsibilities.