2 Baba, Banky W to Raise Money for NGO’s Advocacy Programme

As the 2019 general elections draw closer and electorate prepare to choose leaders to represent them in office, Enough Is Enough Nigeria, a non-profit organisation is set to hold a fundraiser event in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the event tagged, ‘Light A Candle’ will drive discussion on voter education and awareness as well as reiterate EiE’s RSVP message: register, select credible candidates, vote not fight, protect your votes while presenting the organisation’s activities in the next four years.

Light A Candle fundraiser will raise money for electoral programmes by auctioning items and time with Nigeria’s best and brightest; 2Baba, Banky W, Oby Ezekwesili, Itua and Ibidun Ighodalos, Tunde Bakare, Lanre Olusola, Ibukun Awosika, the Adeyemis, Aisha Oyebode, Tonye Cole and other celebrities.

Light A Candle is derived from W.L Watkinson’s phrase: “Yet is it far better to light the candle than to curse the darkness.” It is to remind Nigerians to take action and complain less. Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of EiE Nigeria added, “the phrase is at the heart of our work to educate citizens on their rights and responsibilities, so that we move from ranting to acting and occupy the “Office of the Citizen” the highest office in the land.”

In the past eight years, EiE Nigeria has led youth-focused campaigns, mobilising the electorate to ask the right questions and make informed decisions during and after the electoral process.

Interested bidders are urged to make their offers on EiE Nigeria’s live ‘Light A Candle’ website.