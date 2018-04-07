3 Brian Munro Distributors Win N13.7million

Three out of over 25 Campari distributors were rewarded with N13, 682.040 as part of their contributions towards entrenching the brand in the Nigerian market.

The three major distributors who received awards for their outstanding trade efforts and loyalty include Amadi Theresa Nnedia of Verchi Stores, Ndubisi Dennis Onyeananu of Uzems Aba and Chogozie Anagwu of Chigotex Royal Link limited went home with trophies and cash rewards of N2,821,514, N3,264,080 and N7,596,446 respectively.

The prize was giving at the Campari trade partners’ event in Lagos recently.

Speaking on the awards at this critical time, the Marketing Manager of Brian Munro, Nkechi Nwachukwu, said “the award is an opportunity for us to celebrate our trade partners who has been loyal with our brand and did exceptional performance despite the tough economic situation witnessed last year. We are very delighted to celebrate their success and achievement.”

In his reaction, the star prize winner Chogozie Anagwu of Chigotexroyal link limited stated that “this recognition from a worthy and reliable partner like Brian Munro makes me feel on top of the world. Over the years, they have consistently inspired and provided the remarkable support required for a stronger partnership.”

Rilwan Shofunde, the brand manager Campari Nigeria, added that “Our strong belief in fostering a fortified partnership with our major distributors is a continuous journey that we are committed to. The attestation made today by major distributors today further reiterates the respect and value for a worthwhile relationship with our esteemed trade partners.”