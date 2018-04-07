6 Die In Delta Motor Accident

No fewer than six persons were, on Thursday night, around Obulu-Okiti community, along Benin-Asaba Expressway killed, while 12 others escaped death by whiskers with degrees of injuries after colliding with a popular trailer (name withheld) carrying cement to the eastern part.

It was gathered that the 18-seater bus was coming from Benin City when the trailer driver, believed to be reckless, veered out of his way to crash into the bus. An eyewitness said the 18-seater bus driver, identified as Monday (surname withheld), attempted to escape the dangers allegedly posed by the trailer driver but to no avail.

Investigation revealed that the six dead victims were burnt beyond redemption, while the injured 12 victims are currently at the Federal Medical Hospital (FMC), Asaba where they are currently being treated.

A victim among the 12 others, Gabriel Oghenevo, told our reporter that the trailer driver veered out of his way to crash into the 18-seater bus, adding the accident occurred around 8.30pm at the gate of Ubuluokiti community.

He said, “I don’t know how I survived, others are still lying down at the FMC hospital, six others were roasted, God is merciful to me, I can’t stop thanking him.” It was further gathered that over 13 persons had been killed within Ubulu-Okiti community along the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway in a motor accident. At the FMC, Asaba, survivors of the accident were seen in critical condition as some doctors who did not want their names in print, said many of them may die as a result of their head injuries. Relations/friends who besieged the hospital, were seen crying profusely, calling for more helps for the victims. But the Federal Road Safety Corps Commander in the State, Mr Random Kulvin said the 18-seater Bus, with registration number, AA216XX, unfortunately ran into the trailer driver who, uncontrollably, had a failed break, adding that the dead victims had been deposited at the FMC, Asaba Mortuary. While calling on road users to always exercise caution, the FRSC Commander assured of continued safety on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Expressway.