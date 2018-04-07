Amaechi To APC: Prepare To Remove PDP From Power In Rivers

Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, to start mobilising ahead of the 2019 general election so as to chase the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of Government House with their votes.

This is as he advised the people of Opobo Kingdom to blame their traditional rulers and chiefs if they fail to produce the next governor of the state come 2019.

Amaechi spoke yesterday at Opobo Town, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro local government area of Rivers State, during a reception organised for him and the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside, by the local chapter of APC.

He said, “Let me tell you honestly, you must start mobilising. You have not shown enough anger. You must show enough anger to chase these idiots out of power. Enough anger that if anybody wants you, you can chase them out of Opobo.”

The minister said that unlike traditional rulers and chiefs of Opobo Kingdom, the Ikwerre ethnic nationality worked together to ensure that they produced governor of the state in 2007.

Amaechi, who is former Rivers State governor, said, “Now, let me tell you this; when Ikwerre people wanted to be governor, they came together and said they wanted governorship of Rivers State. Not one of our chiefs escaped, not one of our leaders escaped.

“If you don’t get governorship of Rivers State, blame your chiefs. They have run away. Ikwerre people were united; whether you are from Emohua or Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt or Ikwerre.

“We believed that our cause was to get the governorship of Rivers State. Today, they have run away, haven’t they? When we start (campaign), we will compare my first tenure with Wike’s first tenure. We have not started. I am here to appreciate Opobo people.”

In his speech, director-general of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside, said the people of Opobo/Nkoro local government area were grateful to Amaechi for bringing infrastructural development to the area during his tenure as governor of the state.

Peterside said, “The people of Opobo/Nkoro are here today to honour someone who has done so much for us. For a very long time, Amaechi has taken up the challenge for the development of Opobo/Nkoro local government area.

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt