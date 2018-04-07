EFCC Must Be Ruthless On Corruption – SGF

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), has been urged to devise mechanisms for tackling institutional corruption at the conception stage.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha gave the advice on Thursday, in his Office when he received in audience, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu and his management team.

In a statement by the director media in the office of the SGF, Lawrence Ojabo, he urged the commission to use advocacy campaigns to change the mind-sets of individuals, who worked in organizations and regarded corrupt tendencies and practices as their preferred way of guaranteeing a secured post-service life.

He expressed the hope that the completion and movement of the commission to their new head office complex in Abuja would ensure better management of their investigation resources and personnel, and also, provide a more enabling environment for them to carry out their very daunting and challenging responsibilities.

He commended the officials for carrying out their duties with courage and patriotism, at great risks to their lives, noting that corruption in the country had become a hydra-headed monster because it had become very pervasive and culturally entrenched.

He noted that dealing with a problem that had become a culture required a lot of resolve on the part of the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He thanked the officials for wholeheartedly embracing President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate to kill corruption before it could kill the country.

He recalled that dismantling corruption in the country was the repeated pledge of Mr. President during his electioneering campaign.

The Mr. Ibrahim Magu had earlier briefed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the near completion of their new Headquarters Office in Abuja, and invited him to visit the complex.