Group Wants Better Pay For Medical Doctors

The National Association of Residence Doctors (NARD) has advocated better equipment in the hospitals and enhanced welfare for medical doctors to curtail the menace of brain drain in the country.

NARD President, Dr Ugochukwu Chinaka, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Chinaka described the pay package of doctors in Nigeria as poor and stressed the need to reverse the trend.

He advised the Federal Government to ensure that all teaching hospitals were provided with the right facilities.

“We have been asking government to reform our health care system to improve the quality.

“Government should provide our hospitals with modern and quality equipment,” he said.

NARD President noted that many doctors who left the country to take up foreign appointment did so due to inadequate facilities among other factors.

“Not less than 10 per cent of doctors produced in the country, over the last 10 years, have migrated to other countries in the quest for greener pastures.

“Honestly, finding a lasting solution to this problem in the health system is necessary.

“We need to take our health sector to where it should be.’’

Chinaka also called on government to ensure efficiency and equity in the allocation and use of health sector resources at all levels to boost healthcare delivery to the people.