World Health Day: X-Raying Nigeria’s Commitment To Universal Health Coverage

Three years after committing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target on Universal Health Coverage, about 90 per cent of Nigerian population still pays Out-of-Pocket (OPP) to access healthcare services. PATIENCE IHEJIRIKA and ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH write

In 2015, Nigeria and other countries of the world, at the United Nations General Assembly, committed to the SDGs: Goal 3. Target 3.8.

The goal targets achievement of universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), UHC means health coverage for all, without discrimination and leaving no one behind.

The organization stressed that everyone everywhere has a right to benefit from health services that they need without falling into poverty when using them.

On the state of UHC, WHO said over 800 million people (almost 12 percent of the world’s population) spend at least 10 percent of their household budgets on health expenses for themselves, a sick child or other family member. They incur so-called “catastrophic expenditures”.

Meanwhile, a recent report by the NOIPools has shown that about 82 per cent of Nigerians still pay Out-of-Pocket (OOP) to access healthcare services, while five per cent revealed that their health services are paid for by friends and family. Given that the payer in the case of the latter may be an individual or organization, it can be assumed that they are OOP.

According to the pool, the rate of OOP or alternatively, Point-of-Service (POS) payments for healthcare services are alarmingly high in Nigeria.

Also, insurance coverage, either private or social insurance, remains very low at 11 percent, consistent with existing national surveys, and only two percent reported receiving free health care.

The implication of this, according to the organisation is that there will be low uptake of preventive health services, weak management of health care and causes situation where patients wait till they are too sick or the situation becomes an emergency before they seek for healthcare services.

The poor segment of the population would likely not seek healthcare due to their inability to pay, and this further weakens the performance of the health system in terms of its ability to protect the weak.

The way forward, according the organization is that quality and affordable healthcare is critical to viable development and progress because it is human capital that drives the other factors of production.

The NOIPolls said, “A way to reverse this high OOP expenditure is for government at all levels in Nigeria to demonstrate the required political will for Universal Health Coverage (UHC). A quick way of achieving this is to increase health insurance coverage.

“It is gratifying that at least 10 Nigerian States have signed health insurance laws to help in achieving equitable and sustainable health financing mechanism. Functional State health insurance schemes will help increase the pool of individuals with health insurance thereby driving down premiums.

“Important steps needed to be taken include but not limited to urgent expansion of social health insurance across the country to guarantee financial risk protection to the population and reduce the incidence of OOP payments by households.

“The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) needs to support the states to establish their State health insurance schemes and contribute to funding the coverage of the vulnerable population groups namely young children under age 5, pregnant women not covered by formal health schemes, the elderly population and the economically indigent population.”

With these recommendations in mind, stakeholders in the health sector began this year with an increased demand for the federal government to include the one per cent consolidated revenue fund in the 2018 budget so as to adequately fund the Basic Health Care provision Fund (BHCPF).

The implementation of the BHCPF, which is also known as man’s last hope of accessing adequate healthcare services irrespective of age, religion, circumstances, domicile or health status has long overdue.

As the World commemorates World Health Day, with the theme: UHC, for everyone, everywhere, stakeholders in the sector, have identified the BHCPF as one government policy that is capable of reversing the many challenges rocking the health sector.

The minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole said Nigeria spends less on health than nearly every country in the world and this is seen in 2016, where government health spending was 0.6 per cent as a share of GDP.

Adewole said for the country to accelerate progress to UHC, Federal and State Governments will need to significantly invest more in health.

Speaking on the progress made so far in achieving UHC for all Nigerians, the minister said his commitment to achieving UHC would start with the implementation of the BHCPF in Q1 2018.

Adewole said by the end of April 2018, eight million Nigerians stand to benefit from basic health care through the first phase of implementation of the BHCPF, adding that the federal government is working hard to achieve UHC.

“To accomplish this, we are committed to the revitalization of 10,000 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs). Presently over 3128 PHCs have been upgraded with support from government and partners. We are committed to the actualization of the BHCPF which is meant to increase the fiscal space and overall financing to the health sector. BHCPF flag off will be done in three of our states very soon.

“Nigeria and the World Health Organisation, WHO, signed an intervention fund to support the Health Sector in the implementation of its activities. The support will cover Polio eradication, Maternal and Child health and UHC to mention a few.

“I held a meeting with the WorldBank team to further brainstorm on the BHCPF, which we intend to launch in a couple of weeks and as members of the National Steering Committee of the BHCPF, I recently inaugurated the committee that will provide leadership for the smooth running of the BHCPF in accordance with the stated terms of reference.”

Also, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) through its newly instituted Governing Board, has expressed its commitment to improved healthcare coverage as it targets at least 10 per cent increased coverage annually.

The Lagos State Government has also restated its commitment to increase access to quality and affordable health care service through the implementation of its much-awaited Health Insurance Scheme (LSHS).

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris who disclosed this at the end of the 2017 State Council on Health Meeting, noted that implementation of the LSHS lends credence to the State Government’s position that all people and communities should have access to needed promotive, preventive, curtains, rehabilitative and palliative health services.

He added that such services must be of sufficient quality, be effective, and residents should not suffer financial hardship when paying for the services.

Idris stated that Lagos is proud to be the first in achieving legislative backing for a mandatory Social Health Insurance Programme which was signed into Law in 2015 adding that since the signing of the law, a lot of work and due diligence have been done by a committed Core Implementation Team comprising of technical partners and recognized individuals within the Health Financing Space.

He revealed that after the end of the council deliberations, some resolutions were made on two major issues which include informal sector participation and enrolment in the LSHS as well as domestic resource mobilization to fund the scheme.

Abia State Health Commissioner Dr. John Ahukannah, while presenting a paper on improving life expectancy in Africa, at the official launch of St Racheal’s Pharma, said unemployment which has affected the affordability of hospital bills negatively and the grade of health facilities patronage, is one of the reasons why there is low life expectancy in Africa.

To increase life expectancy rate, the commissioner said government must provide quality health care policies like the UHC and qualitative, accessible and affordable healthcare services.

Speaking on the Abia state model to achieving UHC, Ahukannah said the state has been able to strengthen its PHCs as there is now one PHC per political ward, so that the people living in the rural areas can have access to quality healthcare services.

Meanwhile, the Health Policy Research Group (HPRG) has identified corruption as a major setback in the country’s health sector, saying that strategic utilization of health funds is vital for improved healthcare services in the country.

HPRG Coordinator, Prof. Obinna Onwujekwe, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, stated this at the Knowledge Synthesis Workshop, organization by the group in collaboration with the Resilient and Responsive Health System Consortium (RESYST) in Abuja.

Onwujekwe, who is also a member of RESYST, said the HPRG generates evidence on how to improve the health system and sometimes translate the evidence generated into policy and actions

According to him, “a lot of time, budgets are used anyhow, there is no much gain for the people, but if we improve on how we use these money either from health budget or health insurance in a strategic way, we can achieve a lot.

“Corruption can’t achieve anything in the health sector and even in other sectors. Corruption is very prevalent in the health sector and any system that is corrupt is so inefficient, inequitable and it can never achieve anything.”

He said it is necessary to find feasible way to eliminate corruption in the sector saying that is what the group research is all about.

The HPRG with its base at the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, which was established in 2003, is a multidisciplinary team comprising Health economists, Public Health Physicians, Clinical Pharmacologists, Sociologists, Pediatricians and Gynaecologists.