APC Non-NWC Backtracks, Support PMB On Tenure Extension

Ahead of National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a forum of Non-National Working Committee but NEC members have withdrawn their initial support for the controversial tenure extension which they had endorsed for the party’s leadership.

The forum had earlier expressed support for the current NWC led by Chief John Oyegun to be given another 12 months tenure extension.

But at a press briefing yesterday, in Abuja, the spokesman of the forum, Jock Alamba, in company of other members, expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s position as regards the tenure extension.

The forum, however, called on all APC members and supporters nationwide to disregard “a news headline from one of our national newspapers to the effect that, ‘Governors move to stop plot to use chairmen against Buhari.’ There is no such a plot, and no chairman is against Buhari, we are all behind Buhari.

Alamba said: “We share Mr President’s unalloyed commitment to the rule of, law and fine tenets of internal democracy; firm beacons he is laying to deepen our fledging democracy; He has in different fora, as a convert democrat demonstrated his commitment to democracy as exemplified in the Gubernatorial and Senatorial elections which opposition political parties won in States like Anambra and the Rivers under his watch. A stark difference from mid-term and other election results under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 16 years of do or die politics.

“President Buhari’s concern for due process is legendary, that we could not underrate his concern that since the law is an ass, our most likely 2019 presidential and other electoral victories should not be toyed or placed in jeopardy with legal niceties or put in harms way of fortune hunters.

“Our position is reaffirmed after a careful survey, which shows that 99% of the entire membership and Governors of our great Party are in support of Mr President’s second term bid. It is a common position that for the overall interest of our great Country that Mr President should complete the critical infrastructural foundations he is laying.

“This means that with all hands on deck, we can avoid the risk of rancourous and conflict ridden intra-party elections which made majority of our leaders to clamour for one year elongation of tenure in the eve of 27 February, 2018, National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.”

“Accordingly our forum has the fervent believe that APC like in the 10 December, 2014 Presidential primary and other primary elections will work gether as a family and disappoint naysayers who are hoping for amagedon.”

