Dr. Abiso Kabir Recommended For National Merit Award – Oon Category By Yarwa Rice Farmers Association Of Borno State

We are excited to provide this letter of recommendation in respect of Alhaji Dr. Abiso Kabir for the National merit award of the officer of the order of Niger(OON). We have witness the exceptional contributions that Dr. Abiso has made in Borno state.

Not only is he an excellent and hardworking personality, he has dedicated himself to enriching the lives of the people around him. He is truly special for his commitment and compassion to help others. For Abiso, the wellbeing of his people is as essential to him as his breathing.

His positivity, resilience and humanitarian characteristics are especially astounding given the challenges he has overcome. His strength of character is very exceptional and second-to-none. He has our enthusiastic recommendation as a result of been compassionate, intelligent, and strong person who has a strong direction and purpose.

Dr. Abiso is a result oriented and innovative personality with an extensive experience in both politics, business and as well a public service who worked at different places.

However, he is an intellectual with as much as 5 degrees at the age of just 45. This is indeed incredible. It is our pleasure to provide a brief history of this gentleman and his educational antecedent so that you will a have a clear picture of why we are recommending him for the national award.

Dr. Abiso Kabir was born on 13th October, 1972 in Gamboru-Ngala, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. He attended Shokwari LEA Primary School and Government College Maiduguri for his primary and secondary education from 1978-1989.

At a prime of 45 years, Dr. Kabir has five academic laurels to his credit, including a doctoral degree in Entrepreneurship Management from Oxford University, Namibia, two masters degrees in ICT and Business Administration/Management, a Bachelor of Science in Economics, as well as National and Higher National Diplomas in Town and Regional and Urban and Regional Planning respectively.

Kabir is a man of many parts, who combines a career in public service with farming on one hand, and politics as well community service on the other. He is no doubt a successful farmer, who doubles as a political stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Borno State.

As a result of his passion for positive change, he is the Northeast Coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.

At the grassroits level, Abiso is known for his philanthrophy, which culminates in the award of scholarship to many indigent students of his community, and empowerment of many out-of-school youths and women who are receiving various sum of money to start small businesses.

As a practising farmer, Abiso is a member of the Paddy Rice Dealers Association, Sugarcane Farmers Association and Rice Farmers Association in Borno State.

Recently, Abiso mobilised 13000 farmers in Borno and organised them to participate in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrower Scheme, which recorded an unprecedented success.

To showcase their achievement, Abiso, in collaboration with the Borno State Government, displayed 33,000 bags of rice paddies, produced by the beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrower scheme in Borno State, formed into three pyramids shape, which were unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This young and enterprising citizen of Borno State deserves this award for his outstanding service to humanity. The award will inspire other youths and aspiring farmers in Borno State and Nigeria at large to embrace agriculture and imbibe the spirit of volunteerism to help their communities.

Besides academic laurels, Abiso has received several fellowships and honiurs from professional bodies in Nigeria and abroad, which include: England Institute of World Chartered Economists, 2017; Africa Institute of Chartered Entrepreneurship Management 2017; Institute of Global Communication & Diplomacy, 2014; Institute of Chartered Economists of Ghana, 2013; and Associate Member, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria 2006.

However,merit award by institute of chartered of Economist in 2013,Add Doctorial fellow of institute of chartered economist. he received award from institute of chartered of Economist in 2013 and a Doctorial fellow of institute of chartered economist .

He is a recipient of the Merit Award of the Institute of Treasury Management & Financial Accountants, 2013.

A seasoned public servant, Abiso Kabir started his career at the Town Planning Zonal Office, Maiduri, where he did his 4 months Industrial Training Fund in 1992.

After his National Youth Service Corps with his alma mater, the Ramat Polytechnic, Abiso took a job with Ngala Local Government Council as Assistant Technical Officer (ATO) in 1994.

He moved to Kala Balge Local Government Council as Senior Technical Officer in 1997, and was later promoted to a Deputy Director of Works & Housing.

He did a change of cadre to assume the position of Deputy Treasurer of Magumeri Local Government in 2014.

He was appinted to serve as Chairman of Recovery Committee on Revenue and Treasury Receipt from Jan 2006.

After completing the assignment, Abiso was deployed to Bama Local Government as Deputy Treasurer.

He was the Secretary of Task Force Committee on Revenue from June 2007 until when he went to further his studies.

Upon return, he assumed the position of Treasurer in Gwoza Local Government Council from June 2011 to Feb 2013.

He is the current Treasurer of Kala Balge Local Government Council.

Dr. Abiso Kabir has occupied several leadership positions both during his school days and career. These include Secretary General, Al-Hayah Student Association,

Ramat Polytechnic Chapter Maiduguri (1992-1993) President, Al-Hayah Student Association, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri Chapter (1997); Clerk, House and Senate; Member, Students

Union Government, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri Chapter (1996-1997); and

Secretary and Social Director, Al-Hayah Student Association,

University of Maiduguri Chapter (1996-1999);

Other positions he held are:

Member, National Association of Town Planners, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri (1993); National Union of Local Government Employees,

Kala Balge Chapter, Borno State (2003-2006);

His community service experience include: State Secretary, Scout Association of Nigeria, Borno State Chapter 2013-to Date;

Welfare Secretary, Balge Area Development Association 2003-2006; and Secretary, Education Committee, Al-Hayah Development Association of Nigeria 2002-2004;

We hope our recommendation will be given due consideration.

Signed by Abba Abubakar,

Secretary Yarwa Rice Farmers Farmers association of Borno State..