4000 Marriages Saved In 2 Years – Jigawa Hisbah Board

The Jigawa State Hisbah Board said it had reconciled about 4,000 couples by settling disputes among the them in the last two years.

The Hisbah Commandant in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Dahiru said reconciling couples to ensure peaceful marriage is one of the statutory responsibilities of the board.

He explained that the agency had also helped to reconcile disputes involving over 2,400 traders, parents and children as well as other residents.

The commandant added that the board also apprehended about 2000 illicit drug users within the period under review.

According to him, the Hisbah board has trained personnel with good skills and deep understanding in processes of mediation between disputing parties.

“So people don’t need to go to court; reconciliation is better, it saves time and helps in decongesting court cases.

“No one is compelled to accept any judgement by board as reconciliation is done only when the two parties involved agreed,” Dahiru said.

He further pointed out that the gesture was part of the board’s strategies to achieve its mandate in conflict resolution and peace building in the state.

Dahiru, who described dispute as inevitable in life, urged those in dispute over whatever issue, to patronise the board for peaceful and timely resolution of their problem.

“We don’t want people, particularly couples and families to be going to courts and other places whenever they have one problem or the other.

“We always encourage such parties to patronise the Hisbah so that we amicably and fairly resolve their problems successfully.

“The alternative dispute resolution method employed by the board has been very useful in resolving disputes at a reasonable time to parties involved in disputes.

“Therefore, people should always patronize our offices in the 27 local government areas of the state, depending on where they reside, in order to save time, money and settle their differences out of court.