8,528 Candidates Denied Admission By FUT Minna

Out of the 13,000 candidates who sought for admission at the Federal University of Technology , Minna for the 2017/2018 academic session, only 4,472 were offered places and 4,339 matriculated at the weekend.

The vice chancellor of the University, Prof Abdullahi Bala made this known at the 31st Matriculation Ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session held at the Suleimanu Kumo Convocation Square, Main Campus, Minna.

The event marked Prof. Bala’s first Matriculation as the7th Vice-Chancellor of the University while the Registrar of the University, Mrs Victoria Nnawo Kolo administered the matriculation oath on the students.

Prof Bala who challenged the newly admitted students to uphold the enviable record of responsible studentship for which the University is noted for urged the new students to refrain from acts such as examination malpractice, cultism, fighting and drug abuse.

He warned that a breach of the matriculation oath would lead to unceremonious exit from the institution, adding that the matriculation and stay in the university was akin to a minefield requiring caution and due attention to successfully navigate.

He enjoined the new students to study the Student Handbook which serves as a guide while urging them to bring to bare the training they had received from home as well as primary and secondary schools to stay away from people of questionable character.

Prof. Bala also admonished those resident off-campus to respect the values and traditions of their host communities and co-exist peacefully with them while appealing to the students to be patient as the university management was working hard to comprehensively address the issues of accommodation.