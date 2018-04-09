Achieve More With Less Resources, Ambode Orders Civil Servants

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has said it will no longer be business as usual in the state, saying the state’s civil servants must be repositioned to eliminate all forms of wastages in the system.

The governor stated this while declaring open a two-day training for top civil servants in Lagos emphasized that a viable civil servants must be properly positioned to achieve more with meagre resources.

According to Ambode, reducing wastages would certainly lead to increase in productivity.

He said, “the Lagos State Civil Service has come a long way in reducing waste while increasing productivity. This is partly the result of the extensive investments in knowledge and skills by this administration.”

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke stated that the importance of eliminating waste in any system cannot be over-emphasised.

“Countless studies have shown that, with good and sound processes relating to management of time and resources, one finds that meagre resources can be extended to produce outstanding results. In other words, organisations and individuals can achieve more with less.

“Therefore, the ultimate objective of this training is to identify and codify the methods, means, and strategies for ensuring that the Lagos State Civil Service is positioned to do more with less. At the end of this training, the Lagos State Civil Service and her officers should be able to produce even more outstanding results with less money, less personnel, and in less time.”