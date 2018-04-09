Benue Won’t Be Captured Territory Under My Watch – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has vowed to do all it takes to ensure that no part of the state is captured by terrorists and other armed gangs.

The governor gave this assurance at a public function at the Benue State University College of Health Sciences, Makurdi.

Represented by his chief press secretary, Mr Terver Akase, governor Ortom emphasised that those who think Benue belongs to them are dreamers and that he will not rest on his oars in protecting and defending Benue land.

“If anyone is thinking of taking this land of Benue, that person is a dreamer and should be woken up. This land belongs to the people of Benue legitimately. It was handed down to us by our forefathers and I have the duty to protect this land no matter the level of attacks”, he concluded.

The governor drew attention to recent killing of innocent people in Gwer West local government area, describing the attacks as mindless and unprovoked. He urged security agencies to arrest perpetrators of the killings for prosecution.

The governor also thanked Benue people for their sustained prayers for his administration to succeed,especially during the herdsmen attacks, adding that those prayers are necessary as they have given his administration the strength to stand on the path of truth, even as he urged the people not to relent in their prayers as God had already given them victory.

He further appreciated the support from good spirited individuals and groups towards bringing succour to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the camps and appealed to them to continue with the humanitarian work.

Governor Ortom explained that the payment of workers’ salaries for this year has been regular and would be sustained while the arrears would be cleared as soon as funds are available.He appreciated the patience of Benue workers and thanked them for understanding with his administration.