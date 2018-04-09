BREAKING: PMB Declares For 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

President Buhari stated this at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

The information was tweeted by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

The tweet reads; “BREAKING NEWS: PMB has just announced to APC NEC his intention to run for a second term of office. Alhamdulillah. – Nasir El-Rufai.”

More details shortly…