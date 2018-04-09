Buhari’s Declaration: Gov. Shettima Throws Challenge To APC Supporters

Following the announcement of intention by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection, Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima has challenged supporters of APC to continue to sensitize their families, friends, neighbours and colleagues through personal interactions, to educate them about the challenges inherited by the President and what he is achieving in his ongoing efforts to rescue the country.

Shettima threw the challenge on his facebook page and twitter account on Monday shortly after granting interview to journalists at the State house in Abuja.

“As I told my friends, State House journalists, it is a traditional practice all over the world, that a popular sitting president gets his political party’s right of first refusal in seeking reelection. As Nigerians can testify, silence on the part of the President creates uncertainty in the polity with all sorts of assumptions.

” I believe that Mr President’s notice of intention will not only calm the polity but will indeed, give the APC a better sense of direction. Insha’Allah, as Governors, we will give the President and our party, all that is in us to once again, win the election in 2019.

” We have strong faith, that citizens of our States who overwhelmingly support the President and the APC will continue to, in their personal interactions, sensitise their family members, friends, colleagues in work places and neighbours far and near to remind them of the unimaginable challenges President Buhari and the APC inherited in 2015- to make them appreciate the bold efforts that there are still works in progress.

” God willing, Nigeria will regain peace and it will be a better place for ALL” Governor Shettima noted. End