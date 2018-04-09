C’River Lawmaker Empowers 240 Students With Bursary Payment

Cross River State federal lawmaker representing Ogoja/Yala constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom has empowered 240 students with disbursement of Bursary.

Hon Agom, who is also the deputy chairman House Committee on Tertiary Education had two weeks ago inaugurated an 8-man Bursary committee headed by Barr Leo Aggrey with the mandate to identify eligible and authentic students of Ogoja/Yala LGA.

The committee was given two weeks to conclude the assignment and report back for immediate disbursement to beneficiaries.

According to the lawmaker, students form an integral part of society and are leaders of tomorrow, therefore their role in Nation building cannot be overemphasized.

Hon Agom in his usual characteristics manner matched words with action by providing the financial resources to put smiles on the faces of the students drawn from university and other higher institutions of learning across the country.

The benefiting students, who are mainly from Ogoja and Yala local government areas received their Bursary packages in a neatly sealed envelope during the formally presentation exercise. It was gathered that each student got N10,000.

The excited students who made the list and got their bursary were full of praises for the member of parliament for making good his promise in alleviating the sufferings of students in the face of the prevailing harsh economy.

The students also commended the committee chairman and other member for their due diligence and transparent discharge of the assignment.

It would be recalled that the Barr Leo Aggrey-led Jarigbe Bursary Committee was constituted on March 29, 2018. Other members of the committee include, Mr.Isaac Okpokpo – Secretary; Mr.Hans Ori – Member; Mr.Gospel Agom – Member; Mr.Emma Anoh – Member; Mr.Timothy Okwoche (Obstacle) – Member; Mr.Oko saviour Ohonyeta, President (NAYLOGS) Worldwide – Member; and Mr.Abang Augustine Obeh, President (NAOS) Worldwide – Member.