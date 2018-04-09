Dangote Gives Scholarship To Students From Coal Bearing Communities

No fewer than 39 students have benefited from this year’s Dangote Coal Mines Project scholarship fund in Kogi state, Project Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Jibrin has said.

The scholarship which is a yearly corporate social responsibility by the Dangote Group of Companies to coal bearing communities was in fulfillment of the agreement entered into with the locals.

According to the project coordinator, the agreement tagged:Community Development Agreement covers coal host communities of Awo Apkali and Onupi both in Ankpa local government of Kogi state.

“Dangote Coal Mines Project, has disbursed her yearly scholarship to 39 students of the coal bearing communities as fulfillment of the promises made to coal host communities of Awo Apkali and Onupi both in Ankpa local government as contained in Community Development Agreement, respectively,” said Usman.

Usman who assured host communities of their preparedness to better the lots, however advised beneficiaries to reciprocate by devoting theIr time to studies.

He further advised them to take their studies seriously, adding that the company will look forward to employing them after they have completed their courses in relevant fields with good grades.

In their separate responses, two of the beneficiaries, Mallam Ome Innocent and Kit’ab Mohammed thanked the management of Dangote Group of companies for the honour done to them and promised to take their studies seriously so as to become useful to their communities and the society at large.

The project coordinator disclosed that a total sum of N3,900,000 was disbursed to the benefiting students.

The Dangote Coal host communities scholarship disbursement programme was witnessed by both the company’s Senior General Manager, Mr. Shreepad Hedge, the General Manager, Special Duties, Mr. Nuhu Elijah, and locals including parents and relatives of the beneficiaries.