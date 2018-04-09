Forum Of Igala Journalists Elects New Exco

The Forum of Igala Journalists (FORIJA), a body of Igala practicing journalists in Nigeria has elected new exco to run their affairs for a 2-year tenure.

In a keenly contested election, Augustine Aminu, the Online Editor of Authority emerged president of the organisation, while Mr Sunny Idachaba, the Features Editor, Blue Print emerged Vice President.

Similarly, Omonu Nelson Yakubu-Gowon of LEADERSHIP was unanimously elected the secretary general of the group.

Jeremiah Enemona Ocheme of African Independent Television (AIT/Raypower), Abuja emerged the director Publicity and Enlightenment, with Sadiya Abbah Dosumu of African Independent Television (AIT/Raypower) picking the post of Director of Finance and Welfare of FORIJA.

The financial records of the organisation is to be handled by Usman Salifu of LEADERSHIP, Abuja.

In his remarks, Reuben Ojima Okala of Agric Television and also a retired veteran broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who served as the electoral umpire, thanked the participants for their maturity throughout the period of the preparation and eventual election.

He charged the newly elected excos to justify the confidence reposed in them by coming up with innovations that will reposition the forum for greater exploits.

In his acceptance speech, the new FORIJA president, Augustine Aminu reiterated the commitment of his team to move the forum to another level. He thanked the outgoing exco for the dogged efforts they exerted as pioneer exco of the organisation that brought it to where it is today.

The outgoing President, Danusa Ocholi, the Managing Editor of the Asset newspaper tasked his successor on the need to continue building on the already established legacies.

He said, as the pioneering team, the challenges they faced were enormous but thanked members for their support that led to the success of their assignment.

Part of the mandate of the new exco is to embark on aggressive membership drive, empowerment of members by training and retraining in journalism practice, liaise with existing traditional, educational institutions in Kogi State, especially, Kogi East for the promotion of Igala civilisation.

FORIJA was established in 2016, but received the legal backing of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in July, 2017. Among its core mandate, is to bridge the gap of understanding between the Igala civilisation and tell the untold story of the ethnic group.