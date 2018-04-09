IGP Deploys 6 Mobile Police Units To Kwara, Taraba

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of three Police Mobile Force Units, high powered police investigation team, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) with ten crew members and anti-robbery equipments to Kwara State and three additional Police Mobile Force units to Taraba State to beef up security, prevent further attacks, arrest perpetrators and carryout discreet investigation into the Offa banks robbery in Kwara state and recent killings in Donga and Bali LGAs of Taraba state.

This was in reaction to the banks robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State on Thursday, April, 5th, 2018 and the recent killings on April 4th & 7th, 2018 in Donga and Bali local government areas of Taraba state which led to the loss of innocent lives, carting away of huge sums of money and destruction of properties worth millions of naira in the two states.

Also, the IGP has placed commissioners of police and police personnels nationwide on red-alert and directed 24hours intelligence gathering and crime prevention/police visibility patrol of crisis spots, flash points and other crime vulnerable scenes in their commands throughout the country.

The deployment, which have arrived the two states will cover Offa LGA, its environs and other vulnerable points in Kwara State, while the deployment of the three Police Mobile Force (PMF) in addition to the five PMF units recently deployed to Taraba State will cover Donga, Bali, Lau, Gassol, Karim Lamido LGAs and other flash points in the State.

Force PRO, ACP Jimoh Moshood, who confirmed the deployments,said the Police teams will carry out intelligence gathering, raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations, visibility and confidence building patrols, arrest of perpetrators and further investigation into the incidents.

He noted that the immediate intervention and preliminary investigation carried out by the high-powered Police Investigation Team deployed by the IGP working in synergy with the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department in the two commands resulted in the arrest of eight principal suspects in connection with the Offa Bank robbery and 12 suspects directly responsible for the recent killings in Donga and Bali Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

Also recovered were seven AK47 Rifles, four locally made revolver pistols and 30 rounds of AK47 ammunition, seven operational vehicles of the armed robbers and assailants in the two incidents.

ACP Moshood further said, “In the Offa incident where nine policemen and eight other persons were killed, the names of the eight suspects arrested in connection with the incident who have admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the banks robbery attacks and also assisting Police investigation into the incident are being withheld but will be disclosed after the arrest of the remaining suspects and completion of investigation into the crime.