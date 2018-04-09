Issues As APC Holds Emergency NEC Meeting Today

The governing APC will today hold a crucial meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) considered in the political circle as a make or mar gathering. JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH chronicles recent events that necessitated the third meeting of the party’s highest decision making body in less than two months

At the moment, the governing All progressives Congress (APC) is facing its biggest challenge. Just less than a year to the 2019 general elections, implosion is dogging the ruling party in the foot, with different interests tearing the party apart. Today’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party is regarded as crucial. The key actors had since last week been sharpening their swords in preparation to take control of the party.

Analysts view the crisis in the party as a battle between national chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun and its national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Since last year, Tinubu has never concealed the fact that he wants Oyegun out as national chairman of the party.

Keen observers have pointed to the fallout of the APC gubernatorial primaries in Ondo as well as the Kogi governorship impasse as some of the reasons why Tinubu fell out with Oyegun. Ironically, Oyegun rode on the back of Tinubu to emerge national chairman of the party.

While state governors of the Northern part of the country are in support of Oyegun, their Southwest counterparts, save for the governors of Ogun and Ondo states, are strongly behind Tinubu. No doubt, the APC national leader is gaining ground by the day, especially when the pundits believe strongly that President Muhammadu Buhari’s body language indicates he has pitched his tent in Tinubu’s camp, with 2019 permutations on the cards. The thinking is that while the president can count on Tinubu to deliver the Southwest zone to him, the same cannot be said of Oyegun in the South South.

Tenure Extension

In February, the Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) and the state chairmen of the party received NEC’s nod to stay on for another year, effect from June 2018. Disclosing this to journalists after the meeting, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in company of the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and a select state chairmen of the party, said this was after consideration by the NEC in line with article 13 of the party’s constitution.

Governor Bello said, “At the end of the National Executive Council meeting today, a major decision was taken in line with the constitution of our party. We are all aware that the tenure of the current NWC and the executive members of this party both elected and appointed comes to an end June this year.

“Considering the time left for the party to conduct all the Congresses and convention and considering that our leader Sen. Tinubu has been charged with responsibility to reconciling all aggrieved members of our party, we can not afford to approach general elections with more dispute and crisis. So, relying on Article 13 of our constitution, which empowers the NEC to carry out the function of the convention, the NEC has decided to extend the tenure of the current NWC and other executive committees at various levels for another twelve months, starting from June 30th.”

Buhari Declares Tenure Extension Illegal

President Buhari, at the next NEC meeting took the party members by surprise when he declared that after due consultations, the tenure extension that was approved for the National Working Committee (NWC) and the state chairmen of the party was against the constitution of the party. He said that going against party constitution will further widen the cracks within the rank and file of the party.

The President, who apparently took the NEC members unawares with the sudden u-turn, declared the tenure extension unconstitutional and called for a speedy resolution of the outstanding issues so as to make the party a strong fighting force that will best suit the populace. Quoting extant laws of the party as stated in article 17 (1) and 13.2 (b), President Buhari warned that that doing anything untoward as regards the extension would be giving the opposition a loophole with which to attack the party.

President Buhari said, “I am delighted to once again welcome you to this National Executive Committee meeting of our great party. As we usually do, I hope we will take the opportunity of this gathering to resolve outstanding issues, and consolidate on our plans towards making APC the strongest defender of the interest of our people.

“In particular, I think it is important for me to speak quickly on the contentious issues of the tenure of our national and state executive officers. As we all know a motion was moved in the last National Executive Committee meeting of February 27 to the effect that when the tenure of the current executives expires in June this year, they should be allowed to continue for one year.

“This motion was duly carried by the majority of members present at the last NEC meeting, even though some of our party members have since spoken up vehemently against it, others have even taken the matter to court”.

While expressing his opinion on the extension, the president said, “On my own part, I have taken time to review and seek advice on the resolution and what I found is that, it contravenes both our party’s constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While the APC constitution is article 17(1) and 13.2 (b) limits the tenure of elected officers to four years, renewable once by another election, the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) in section 223 also prescribed periodic election for party executives at regular intervals which must not exceed four years.

“Further more, article 31 of our great party’s constitution provides that any principal officer wishing to recontest , or contest for another post, must resign from his current post at least one month before the election. In this circumstance, what is expected of us, is to conduct fresh elections once the tenure of the current executives approaches its end”.

Warning against the implications of a caretaker committee, President Buhari also said, “A caretaker committee cannot remedy this situation and cannot validly act in place of elected officers. Further more, I think if we deviate from the constitution and provisions, we might be endangering the fortunes of our party. If the tenure of our party executive can be legally faulted, then it means that any nomination and primary election that they will conduct can also be faulted.

“This is not to talk of divisions that will arise and it is already arising within the party when some of our members feel that they are being denied the rights to aspire to executive positions or internal democracy is not at play within the party. I am therefore of the firm beliefs that it is better to follow strictly the dictates of our party and national constitutions rather than put the APC and its activities at grave risks.

“Fortunately, we have approved a timetable for the order of congresses and the elections. I think this should be allowed to go forward and all efforts should now be geared towards making them a great success”.

Giving room for discussions and debates, the president said, “l have to digress from my speech here to tell you, the NEC, that it does not preclude us from discussing this matter. The reason is this, we have so many instances, including the one sitting by my right, people have quoted the constitution of our party, including that of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and it has facilitated the decisions we have taken.

“All well and good, I don’t feel too strongly, the only thing I feel too strongly about is that we should not allow our party to be vulnerable to and susceptible to the opposition. They can delay or divide us further within the party when they quote appropriate portion of the party constitution and of the country.

“Take note of this my statement, there are knowledgeable people sitting among you the governors and the party chairmen and among us here on the high table. Please, feel free to discuss and let us quickly, with the help of the legal adviser, whom I think has the constitution of the party in his head and quickly clear issues that are raised. But I take time to listen to my legal advisers, constitutionally given to me in terms of ministry of justice. Our decision is contrary to both party and the constitutional provisions. Please, bring to me, facts. I don’t want narratives and so on.

“Please, bring facts and we will reflect and discuss them here and now and proceed to accept whatever we feel should be done. Let us be prepared to face the opposition either in the court or on the pages of newspapers to make sure that our programmes are not disrupted by court actions.”

Briefing journalists shortly after the NEC meeting, which lasted over two hours, APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said that the party will set a technical committee to look into President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice, adding that NEC’s decision on tenure elongation stands until further notice.

Also commenting, Kogi State governor, Bello, said the points raised “is a family issue” that will be resolved.

APC Governors Run To PMB

Still at a lose about President Buhari’s next line of action, APC governors ran to the Presidential Villa to meet Buhari and asked him what he was up to. After the meeting which lasted an hour, most of the governors declined comments when approached by State House correspondents.

Before the meeting started at the Council chambers, most of the governors were looking agitated. A governor from the North Central was heard telling his colleague that what happened was a coup and all of this was done because of one man. He vowed that they (governors) will not allow it.

But the meeting ended in a stalemate, as the governors and the president reportedly could not decide on the date to reconvene. The next day, some governors also came to the Villa where a deal was struck to dump the idea of tenure elongation for the chairman of the party. This was disclosed by Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, after a meeting between President Buhari and the governors at the presidential Villa.

According to Yari , all the governors have decided to throw their weight behind the president’s stance that the tenure elongation of Oyegun was illegal. He said contrary to reports, the meeting with the president was not deadlocked, adding that the governors collectively agreed to have congresses at all levels – local, state and national.

He said, “Gentlemen of the press, you know yesterday we left you in the dark after the meeting and today we have seen so many captions that there is disagreement between the governors over the issue of party chairman or about the party leadership. No. We had a meeting with Mr. President yesterday (Tuesday), and we extended the meeting to night and we followed up with the consultations with the President now.

“We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are on the same page with Mr. President, that we are going to respect our party constitution. We are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So therefore, we collectively agreed that we will have congresses at all levels – local, state and national.

“And the committee set up by the National Secretariat of our party headed by governor of Plateau State, is presenting its report later today. The governors are also meeting with the working committee today so that we come up with convention committee names as well as timetable of the election. So, there is no deadlock in our meeting, we have progressed and very soon you will have the names of the convention committee members as well as the timetable.”

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Okorocha dismissed insinuations that there is crisis in the party advising the media to stop spreading rumours of crisis in the party. He also hinted that some members of the Oyegun- led National Working Committee can still recontest as they have not done badly in their firp

He explained: “I just want to let you know that there is no crisis in the APC at all. And we want to use this opportunity to advise the media operatives to stop spreading rumors of crisis in APC. There is no single crisis in APC.

“Some people felt that it was a good idea but the most important thing is that, if we do that we will be contravening both our party constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is the major issue that we have that they call crisis. We do not have virus.

“This morning we met with Mr. President to fine-tune issues: one, regarding the congress and we have resolved that the congresses at all levels and the Chairman of the elongation committee, is also fine-tuning the arrangement in the same line. To this effect, the convention committee will be set out, it will be announced. But let me correct one impression, the issue of congress and convention does not mean that the previous people who have served the party have done badly”.

“And it does not mean that they cannot come back or that they cannot re-contest, that is not it. We are simply saying that their tenure has ended and those who wish to re-contest can re-contest and can be elected into our party structure. So we are all one as family and we are set to go for 2019 elections in victory”.

Plot To Convene Illegal NEC Meeting Uncovered

Two governors on the party’s platform were alleged to have concluded plans to convene an illegal National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. LEADERSHIP gathered that the governors, one from the North and the other from one of the Southern states, are bent on convening the meeting so as to force the idea of congresses at all levels – local, state and national, on party members.

The APC constitution provides for a minimum of two weeks notice or seven days in the event of an emergency, before a NEC meeting could be convened.

However, a competent source told LEADERSHIP that “a letter of invitation for the meeting scheduled to hold Monday, 9th April has been backdated to accommodate the minimum mandatory 7 days notice stipulated by the law”.

The source, who cautioned against holding the illegal NEC meeting, expressed the fear that should the governors have their way, there will be more confusion as some members are likely to contest such illegality in the court of competent jurisdiction.

Another competent source told our correspondent that the two governors who have been championing the move to do away with the John Odigie-Oyegun led executive of the party have created the impression that constituting a caretaker committee for the party was illegal.

“In actual fact, it is not illegal to have a caretaker committee arrangement. States like Osun, Ondo, Edo, Ekiti and many others currently have caretaker committees” our source who is a chieftain of the APC said.

Continuing, our source said, “The governors are rooting for congresses and once congress take place, considering the fact that we are few months away from the general election, it will create more confusion.”

He urged relevant party stakeholders to do all that is possible in preventing the illegal NEC meeting from taking place.

Just as the revelation was made, governors elected on the platform of the APC indicated that they were on the same page with President Muhammadu Buhari on the idea of tenure extension for the John Odigie-Oyegun-led leadership of the party.

The party is insisting that it is the NEC that has the statutory powers to make decisions that are binding on the APC, as all other views hitherto expressed were personal views.

Giving reasons why another NEC meeting had become necessary, the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, told journalists after a closed door meeting between the APC governors and the NWC, which lasted about two hours at the national secretariat, that it was to avail the recently inaugurated technical committee the opportunity to present its report for a decision to be taken.

He said, “Today, the governors and the National Working Committee of the party decided to sit and look at the issues that are seemingly dividing us. I want to say to you with absolute satisfaction and pride that all the issues you have been commenting about in the last two days have been completely and totally resolved.

“We are back in business as one united and happy family. I want to say also that yesterday we set up a technical committee as ordered by NEC. From the very first minute that we called them to session, they have worked nonstop because I emphasised when I was inaugurating them that their report was time sensitive”.

Lalong Committee Seals Oyegun’s Fate

Then the fate of the NWC appeared sealed last Friday following a recommendation by the committee recently set-up by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to advise it on the logjam caused by the extension granted to its leadership both at the state and national levels.

LEADERSHIP gathered that as a prerequisite to addressing the root cause of the issues raised by stakeholders, the committee further recommended that there should be Congresses and national convention instead of tenure elongation.

Submitting the committee’s report to the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Friday, at the party’s secretariat, Chairman of the Committee and the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, stressed that if the report of his committee is followed stringently, the storms generated as a result of the extension will be addressed.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Lalong was at the Aso Rock presidential Villa ostensibly to see President Buhari but tactically avoided anxious journalists who were waiting to interview him, as he was said to have taken an alternate route out of the Villa to avoid questions.

A competent source who craved anonymity revealed that that despite news making the rounds, Chief Oyegun may not be seeking a second term of four years when his tenure expires in June this year.

“ The Chairman is may not seek a second term but it is important that he finishes his statutory tenure.

“The reason why some people are against this convention may is because they have little or no money to fund their ambitions “ the source divulged.

However, making his presentation, Governor Lalong said: “The task appeared not easy when it was given to us but with God on our side and the very wide consultations we made, this report has solved most of the problems that we were thinking was within the APC. So, that is to tell you that there is democracy in the APC.

“We looked at the meeting of February 27; we looked at also the passion and the commitment of Mr President towards keeping the party one and also cohesive and so at the end of the day, we made far reaching recommendations. We noticed that there were different interests, which is quiet usual when you have. Aparty like this that is progressive and those interest were genuine but at the end of the day, we were able to marry those interests so that the party can move forward. So, in this report, you will see a lot of it.

“The report will also contain recommendations of certain issues that we think the party should do immediately. And one of them you have already started. That if these recommendations are going to be useful within the shortest time, the party must summoning a NEC meeting. Already we have received notices of NEC meeting for Monday which is also in line with our recommendations and we want to assure you that at the end of the day, APC is coming back to life.”

Responding, Odigie- Oyegun, while appreciating the committee said, “Finally the recommendations of your report will lay to rest the ghost that has been hovering over the leadership of APC.”