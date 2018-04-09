Lateef Fagbemi Super 5-Aside Football Tourney Kicks Off

The much awaited 2018 Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (LOF) Cup, otherwise known as Abuja Super 5-aside Football Competition’ finally kicked off at the weekend with City FC whitewashed Trinity FC 8-0 in one of the opening fixtures played on the astro-turf of Maitama Gardens and Sports Café, Abuja.

A total of 12 teams drawn from over 30 law firms in Abuja are competing for honour at this year edition of the championship put together for the promotion of physiological and mental well-being of competing legal practitioners.

Speaking to newsmen, coordinator of the championship, Barrister Olujimi Olujide-Poko, said the essence of the tournament was to create a relaxed and another platform for lawyers to meet apart from the court rooms, board meeting and interaction at the law firms.

“The annual tournament creates a platform for interaction and gingering a spirit of friendship among competing lawyers, while encouraging partnerships and networking.

“This is a social platform for lawyers to meet each other aside the court rooms, board meeting and law firms, and the progress is amazing compares to what we had last year.

“We have 12 teams participating with over 30 law firms involved. We have team from Fagbemi Law Firms, Yusuf Ali Law Firm, Ahmed Raji Law Firm, Philip and Co, and all other strata of legal practitioners.”

He commended the quartet of Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), Chief Akiolu Olujimi (SAN), D.D. Dodo (SAN), and Chief Akim Olatunde Afolabi (SAN) for sponsoring the championship.

“They are reasons we are able to host this competition, and we said a big thank to them. This is a platform that should be encouraged.”

Aside the comprehensive 8-0 thrashing of Trinity FC by City FC, other highlights of the opening fixtures of this year’s editions were 4-2 defeat of Raji FC by LOF Legion and 3-1 bashing of Yusuf Ali FC by O&A Warriors, as well as Yakubu Philimon FC 3-1 defeat to Dele Oye & Associate respectively.

The championship which is expected to climax April 27, 2018, will see the winner smile to bank with N200, 000 cash prize. The second and third place teams will take home N150, 000 and N100, 000 respectively.