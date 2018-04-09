LG Secretaries Hail Ambode For Good Governance, Growth

The Executive Secretaries of 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State have extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and his desire to roll out developmental projects across the state

The Executive Secretaries of the Local Government and Council Development Areas in the state stated this when they meet in Onigbongbon Local Council Development Area to endorse Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for second term in office.

Speaking with journalists, the Executive Secretary of Onigbongbon Local Council Development Area, Mr. Sopenyin Olasupo said they converged on the LCDA to take a cursory look at trending issues across the state and also endorse the governor for a second term in office.

He said, ‘’As secretaries to the 57 Local Governments and Council Development Areas in Lagos State we come together as body from time to time to discuss the developments and trends in the various Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas and see ways of how to help the political stakeholders on how to develop the councils.

‘’Today we are here to discuss the current political dispensation of our state. We will agree with me that our governor the amiable governor of Lagos State Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode is doing a lot of good things for people of the state. He has a great vision is articulating those visions and bring dividends of democracy to the people.

‘’So we are here to deliberate on his activities and join hands with him to move the state forward to be partners in progress. Again we are here also to endorse him to another term in office because we believe in the saying that one good turn deserves another. We have invariably coined that saying to be one good term deserves another.’’

He said the local governments will partner effectively with the state government in the area of Environment, the governor and the state executive have come out with the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI).

Earlier, the Executive Chairman Onigbongon Local Council Development Area Francis Babatunde Oke said the chairmen had earlier met and endorsed the governor, saying the endorsement of the governor is cutting across every other segment of the society, saying it is to show the world that the governor has perform.