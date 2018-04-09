Nasarawa APC Councillorship Candidates Emerge Through Consensus

Councillorship candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for the proposed May 26 election into the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State have been elected through indirect primaries at the weekend.

Though there were few places that some of the councillorship candidates refused to go by the consensus arrangement, the party gave the go ahead for primaries.

Even with the consensus arrangements, voting materials arrived ward headquarters to formalise the internal arrangements of the party.

LEADERSHIP, noticed the late arrival of election materials to ward headquarters across the 13 area councils.

It was reliably gathered that Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, advised on the need for consensus candidates to avoid expenses and rancour in the party in the state.

Acting on the directive of the governor, his political appointees consisting of commissioners, advisers, party officials and others, went back to their various constituencies to compile the list of the consensus candidates.

Our correspondent gathered that the governor’s appointees and party officials had since submitted the consensus lists two weeks ago.

so Saturday’s primaries was just a formality.

There are however places that kicked against the consensus candidacy idea, as according to them, such is not democracy and it will not produce the desired councillorship and chairmanship candidates.

For instance, APC elders in Toto, protested about the would be chairmanship candidate in the area and so also in some wards, there were pockets of disagreements about the consensus councillorship candidates at that levels.

A cross section of some chairmanship and councillorship aspirants interviewed bared their minds, saying that was not internal democracy.

When contacted on the matter, the state publicity secretary of APC, Hon Yekpowudu Yamba, said that the consensus arrangement was adopted in line with Section 20A, Subsection 1,2,3 and 4 of the party’s constitution.

He said that the section empowers party’s leaders and stakeholders across the state to deliberate and reach a consensus on how to pick candidates for elections, in order to avoid what he called bad blood within the party.

“The adoption of consensus was a decision of the party’s stakeholders to avoid disunity and acrimony that could lead to failure”.

“We have been able to bring together all elected party members, National and State Assembly members representing the state, including leaders from the local government and ward levels. We all agreed to have consensus candidates,” he said.

He said that the party also consulted women leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders before the emergence of the candidates.

He expressed confidence that the APC would be the party to beat during the election giving its cohesion and rancor-free primaries ahead of the election.