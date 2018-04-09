NGO Denies Probing UBEC Funds

Contrary to a report in a national daily, the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA) has clarified that it was building the capacity of community members and relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds and not probing them as reported.

CSACEFA’s Programme Officer, Mr Adeleke Damian-Mary stated this while reacting to a publication in a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) on April 6, 2018, with the headline:“UBEC faces probe in Kaduna”.

Damian-Mary told newsmen in Kaduna that the headline was misleading and inciting, adding that there was no time the NGO said it was probing or investigating UBEC in Kaduna.

“We, therefore, disassociate ourselves from the said publication because it is a complete misrepresentation of CSACEFA’s mission, as MacArthur Foundation is not supporting us to investigate and we are not investigating.

“Let me set the record straight, our aim is to build the capacity of stakeholders: contractors, community members, traditional leader and SUBEB officials to foster collaboration for effective implementation of community projects.

“What we are actually doing is building the stakeholders’ capacity to ask relevant questions at the course of implementation of community projects to ensure efficient use of government resources.

“This is being achieved with supported from MacArthur Foundation, “he said.

He said that the measure became necessary after the organisation’s interaction with community members to find out the level of their participation in the implementation of projects.

“What we found out from the community was that they were not carried along by contractors in the implementation of projects sited within their domains, particularly community schools.

“Our main goal, therefore, is to ensure community participation and ownership of projects to ensure sustainability, through increasing community’s voice in demanding for accountability.

“This is crucial because the community members have a stake in UBEC spending in their areas, hence the need to carry them along, “he said.

The official said that CSACEFA had in November trained about 60 community members, stakeholders including officials of Kaduna SUBEB on strategies for community engagement on project implementation.

“After that we visited some of the schools for on the spot assessment of the projects and interaction with School-Based Management Committee members and community leaders.

“We followed up with town hall meetings with the main goal of building synergy for community participation for accountability and transparency.

“The effort was to create the needed common ground where community members and duty bearers can collaborate during implementation of UBE projects, “he said.