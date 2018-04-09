Police Nab Man Who Robs Lagos Motorists With Toy Gun

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS), of the Lagos State police Command at the weekend said they have arrested a 20-year-old man, Rilwan Wasiu, who allegedly specializes in robbing stranded motorist around Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos with the use of toy gun.

The accused robber, who hails from Oyo State, has confessed that his gang uses a toy gun to rob stranded motorists around Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The RRS said, “The suspect was arrested over the weekend at Adeniji Adele under bridge around 10:00 p.m. while he was fighting with his girlfriend.”

The officers, according to reports, sighted the suspect beating his girlfriend late at night by the road side and they stopped to mediate in the dispute, when a toy gun suddenly fell off from the pocket of the suspect.

The police said his attempt to run away immediately the toy gun fell off his body was foiled as the officers apprehended and took him to the RRS Headquarters.

The decoy team said that, the suspect had initially claimed that he picked up the toy gun from where he was sleeping under the Adeniji Adele Bridge.

He was quoted to have said, “I found it where I was sleeping. I picked it up to go and destroy it before the misunderstanding with my girlfriend”.

Commenting on the development, the Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Chike Oti , a Superintendent of Police said the deployment of more police officers by the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohinmi, to checkmate the activities of criminals on the Third Mainland Bridge had reduced crime in the area, adding that officers of the Command are on the trail of other members of the gang.