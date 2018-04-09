Security Operatives Foil Suicide Bomb Attack On UNIMAID.

Security operatives on joint patrol has foiled attempt by Boko Haram Suicide Bombers comprising a male and female to infiltrate the Universty of Maiduguri to carryout attack Sunday night.

Comfirmng the incident in a statement to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, said the security Operatives on sghting the terroriststs who attempted to infiltrate the Universty through the Eastern of the campus promptly shot them and the resulting explosion killed them.

” At about 2045hrs yestday,two (2) suicide bombers (male and female),in an attempt to infiltrate Universty of Maiduguri through the Eastern end of th Campus,were sighted and promptly shot by F/Nos 378110 Sgt Obiora Elias,411295 Sgt Umoh Onosai and 449193 Sgt Danjuma Soda of 51PMF Oghara on special duty and a NAF Personnel,16/29333 AM Monday B on joint patrol.

” Resulting explosions Killed both bombers only.Scene/vicinity sanitized by personnel of EOD.Normalcy restored. Otherwise, nothing adverse to report.

Two Religious activities across th State were hitch free.Further details,if any, follow,pls.,” Said DSP Okon.