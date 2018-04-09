We Can Answer ALL Your Questions About Studying In The UK, Meet Representatives Of University Of Dundee And Sheffield Hallam University In Kaduna & Lagos

Can a UK education help you get ahead in life, career and business? How do you apply for admission into a UK University? What do you need to apply for a visa to study in the UK? How much does it cost to study in the UK? Are there available scholarships? Can you work while studying? Can you stay back to work in the UK after studying?

Representatives of University of Dundee and Sheffield Hallam University will be in Kaduna and Lagos to answer all your questions about studying in the UK!

Meet us for

One-on-one discussions with representatives of participating institutions

Detailed information about studying and living in the UK

Financial requirements and scholarship opportunities

Information on available automatic fee discounts

Guidance on visa application processing

Free prospectus and information packs to help you get started

Opportunity to start the application process for 2018/19 entry

Sheffield Hallam University is one of the most popular universities in the UK. Located in the vibrant and friendly city of Sheffield in the north of the UK, Sheffield Hallam is a modern university with a rich and proud history dating back to 1843. The university offers a wide range of courses and each course is designed in consultation with subject area or industrial experts.

We are offering a Vice Chancellor’s Award (a £3,000 automatic tuition fee bursary) to Nigeria-domiciled applicants for full-time taught undergraduate or postgraduate courses starting in September 2018 and January 2019. Terms and conditions apply.

University of Dundee is one of the world’s top 200 universities (Times Higher Education 2017) and one of only 12 in the United Kingdom to also hold a Gold Award in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2017. We are one of the UK’s top-rated universities for student experience and graduate employment, making Dundee one of the best places to study in the United Kingdom.

We are offering up to £5000 scholarship to students starting in September 2018. This scholarship is automatic for undergraduate students who have achieved a good grade in the Cambridge A-Level or International Baccalaureate while postgraduate applicants must have finished with a minimum of second class upper in their Bachelor degree.

MEET US IN KADUNA

Wednesday, 11th April

10:00am – 5:00pm

Hotel Seventeen

No. 6 Tafawa Balewa/Lafiya Road

Kaduna

08175133447, 08074094970, 08074094965

b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk / africa@shu.ac.uk

Meet us in Lagos:

3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road

Ikeja, Lagos

University of Dundee

08175133447/ b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk/ www.dundee.ac.uk/international

Sheffield Hallam University

08074094970, 08074094965/ africa@shu.ac.uk/ www.shu.ac.uk/international