2019: No Alternative To el-Rufai- Rigasa Residents Insist

Residents of Rigasa community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have thrown their weight behind the possible second term bid of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, saying” we will vote him over and over again, there is no alternative to him”.

According some of the residents who bare their minds to journalists who went on tour of some projects both ongoing and executed of the el-Rufai administration in the area, no government has impacted on them as much as this government is doing.

Mallam Umaram Hamshaki, Lawal Mozinga and Alhaji Jamilu Ranbila who spoke to journalists expressed happiness in the projects a lot of which have direct positive impacts on the residents of the area.

” Walahi, Kaduna has never had any governor like el-Rufai and we are more than ready to vote him again and again” they all echoed in unism.

They particularly commended the governor for the ongoing 8km dualized Zaria raod and 20km link road all in RIGASA which according to a competent government source will be due for commissioning on the 29th May, 2018.

Also, worthy of note is the construction of a one storey building block of 20 classrooms at UBE primary school at Shawai, hayin damani, one storey building block of 30 class rooms at LEA primary school at lokoja road, one storey building of 20 classrooms each at Mashi gwari, bilyaminu street and Boka Daji primary schools all in RIGASA.

The residents said, prior to the coming on board of this administration, their children suffered serious neglect as they seat in large numbers on the floor in the very congested delapidated classrooms.

” we are happy because by the time this classrooms are completed, our children will study under a much more conducive learning environment with quality teachers”.

Recall however that in one of the schools visited, there were over 30,000 pupils while another one has almost 20,000 pupils deserving more conducive learning environment and infrastructure which according to the residents this administration is addressing.

Also, in all of the schools visited, serious work was ongoing which assurances from the contractors that the works will be concluded in no distant time from now and will also be ready for commissioning on the 29th May, 2018.