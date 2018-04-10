Ambode Harps On Managerial, Leadership Skills, Good Work Ethics

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday stressed the need for the state civil servants to acquire leadership, managerial skills and good work ethic in order to compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world.

The governor stated this while declaring open a two-day training programme with the theme “Managerial Skills & Personal Effectiveness”, which was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions in conjunction with Messes. Human Capital Management and Solutions Limited for Directors and Senior Management Staff of the state government in Lagos.

The Governor, represented at the event by the Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr Akintola Benson Oke, maintained that high performance have been known to increase in organisations that expose their human capital to development through training programmes such as the one organised for the managers and directors in the employment of the Lagos State Government.

According to him, the learning outcome of it would translate into more dynamism, effectiveness and efficiency for the Lagos State Public Service.

He said, “Great leaders move us and inspire us to do our best work. That’s why it is important you have effective leaders in your workplace to empower and influence your people to achieve business and team goals.

‘’ Hence, the importance of these all important training on the development of the hard and soft skills that are vital for organisational growth and personal effectiveness. The training offers a unique and valuable opportunity to aspire to the heights of self-awareness and self-development that are indispensable for the actualization of corporate and individual goals.’’

He urged all the participants at the event to actively participate in the discussions and contribute meaningfully to realizing the objective of the training.

Oke said, “If the six expositions like increase in productivity, retaining of people, nurturing of future managers, increase of employee engagement, implementation of an effective managerial leadership style and making of better decisions could be actualised through the training, the better for the service and the entire management team as well as the state in general.”



