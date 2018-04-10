Connect with us
BBNaija : Ex Housemate, Bambam Showcase Modelling Skills

Evicted BBNaija housemate BamBam, has refused to let her impromptu eviction from the Big Brother Naija house get the better part of her and has hit the studio to take stunning professional photos, which have since been circulating the internet.

The Ex-housemate is definitely showing off her modelling skills, as we are not certain if she has plans of being a model.

Apart from being beautiful and intelligent, she is also an actress.

 


