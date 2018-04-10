BBNaija: I Was Molested At Age 5 – Lolu

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu during his diary section this night revealed to Big Brother that he was molested at the age of 5 by their housemaid and it went out on for four years.

According to him, the housemaid subjected him to lots of punishments whenever he refused to comply with her orders.

He said he couldn’t report all that was happening to his mother because she had so much she was dealing with at that time. But he disclosed that he only got the courage to speak about it to his younger sister at the age 21.

He promised to share more details at his next diary section told Big Brother that he decided to share his story to inspire the confidence of people who are victims of child molestation to come out and speak about it.