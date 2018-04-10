Benin Chief Stresses Need To Chronicle Traditional History

The Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri, on stressed the need for the documentation of traditional history in order for facts to be readily ascertain by future generations.

The senior Palace Chief stated in Benin on Wednesday at a media briefing heralding his book launch scheduled for Saturday.

The book titled, “Ogiamen: An Illusion of Kingship” is the eight book to be written by the journalist turned author.

He said his decision to write on the latest was borne out of the need to bring to bare, the facts concerning the Ogiamen title in Benin kingdom.

According to him, “This book which will be launch on Saturday, is a well researched document and part of effort to document some chronicle development.

“There is a need for the present and future generation to know the truth about the history and anticedent of our tradition.

“This particular book will help to strengthen some of the historical facts that some people tried to bend in recent time.

“You cannot change history. It is my believe that the people will be satisfied as that aspect of history has been brought to bare.

“Anything contrary to what is documented in this book will not stand.”

The Benin palace chief said his left active politics in 2003 to launch his first book same year as a result of desire to continually educate the public, especially Benin kingdom, about certain aspect of their culture.

According to the Octogenarian,”I was into politics for unbreakable period of 60 years before I left 2003 following an election I described as flaw.

“I will say since then, I have written eight book; I can very well say that I written books every two years.”