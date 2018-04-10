NEWS
Dikko Presents Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Dei-Dei Community
Chairman of Bwari area council, Hon Musa Dikko, has presented 58
(50kg) bags of rice, 58 bags of beans, 58 bags maize, mattresses,
blankets, bags of cement, clothing and other household items, to the
victims of the recent flood disaster in Dei-Dei community.
Presenting the materials to the victims in Dei-Dei community
yesterday, Dikko assured the community that a Local Emergency
Management Agency (LEMA) would be constituted to curb such a disaster
in future.
He also gave an indication that a committee would be inaugurated to
tackle flood incidences in the area, ahead of the rainy season, just
as he urged residents to desist from the attitude of dumping refuse in
waterways, drainages and power lines, to prevent reoccurrence of flood
in the community.
While thanking the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),
Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the National Emergency Management Agency
( NEMA) for their support, Dikko also charged traditional rulers in
the area to rise up to the challenge and stop building of illegal
structures in their domains.
Also speaking, the director general, FCT Emergency Management Agency
(FEMA), Abbas Idriss, noted that the relief materials was necessitated
by losses incurred in the flood, which he added were preventable if
people imbibe the culture of safety and stop building on water ways.
Some of the victims who spoke to LEADERSHIP expressed gratitude for
the concern shown to them by the administration. Edokpolor Eghobomie,
a victim of the flood expressed his joy, adding that the cement would
help him in the renovation of his house, which suffered crack as a
result of the flood.
