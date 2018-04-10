Dikko Presents Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Dei-Dei Community

Chairman of Bwari area council, Hon Musa Dikko, has presented 58

(50kg) bags of rice, 58 bags of beans, 58 bags maize, mattresses,

blankets, bags of cement, clothing and other household items, to the

victims of the recent flood disaster in Dei-Dei community.

Presenting the materials to the victims in Dei-Dei community

yesterday, Dikko assured the community that a Local Emergency

Management Agency (LEMA) would be constituted to curb such a disaster

in future.

He also gave an indication that a committee would be inaugurated to

tackle flood incidences in the area, ahead of the rainy season, just

as he urged residents to desist from the attitude of dumping refuse in

waterways, drainages and power lines, to prevent reoccurrence of flood

in the community.

While thanking the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),

Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the National Emergency Management Agency

( NEMA) for their support, Dikko also charged traditional rulers in

the area to rise up to the challenge and stop building of illegal

structures in their domains.

Also speaking, the director general, FCT Emergency Management Agency

(FEMA), Abbas Idriss, noted that the relief materials was necessitated

by losses incurred in the flood, which he added were preventable if

people imbibe the culture of safety and stop building on water ways.

Some of the victims who spoke to LEADERSHIP expressed gratitude for

the concern shown to them by the administration. Edokpolor Eghobomie,

a victim of the flood expressed his joy, adding that the cement would

help him in the renovation of his house, which suffered crack as a

result of the flood.