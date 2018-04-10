Firm Moves To Boost Reading Culture Of Nigerian Children

As part of its commitment to encourage a healthy reading habit for children, Clever Clogs books, publishers of a series of Nigerian themed children’s picture books, has embarked on its first book reading session in Lagos and other South-South states.

It was learnt that the book reading session which also took place at the Infant and Toddler’s Corner at the Port Harcourt Mall, was aimed at introducing the newly released books “Kob the Antelope, Diary of a Toddler and Tobi Visits the Conservatory” to children outside of Lagos, while teaching some of the value and morals behind the stories in each of the books.

The author, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, commenced the book reading sessions in celebration of the International Children’s Book day.

Clever Clogs books are beautifully illustrated and focused on educating Nigerian children about their environment, food, and locale using protagonists these children can relate with.

The intention to share stories by the author across Lagos state and Port Harcourt through the book reading sessions, is also to reinforce the importance of imbibing an early reading culture amongst children in Nigeria.

Speaking about her book reading sessions, Author and Publisher Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi said, “The idea to organize book reading sessions, was an avenue to be able to read my books to children first hand, teaching them the cultures and values using the characters in the books.

‘’ During the launch of the books, we had representatives from some schools in Lagos who were able to review some of the books and share some insights into what the books are about the lessons our kids. Being able to share these stories with kids is something I love to do, and I am positive it was an enjoyable experience for them.”



