Hajia Bilikisu Abdul Emerges New NATOP President

The much awaited Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Jos ended with New executive members.

Before the AGM there was tension as some members who wanted to contest accused the Executives of setting up the FCT chapter in March to recruit members to Vote at the AGM for a preferred candidate who was the General Secretary.

To resolve the issue the President followed the Constitution and asked all new members who were less than 2 years old to leave the hall.

This included all but 2 of the FCT members.

The President stepped aside and the Board of Trustees conducted the elections among the verified members.

Abuja based Hajia Bilkisu Abdul of BBOG Travels was elected the National President while Lagos Based Ime Udo was elected the Vice President.

In her acceptance speech Hajia Bilkisu extended a hand of fellowship to the 2 candidates she had defeated in the elections.

A new BOT was also constituted at the AGM. The members include Malam Kabiru Malan former NANTA President, Mrs. Fatima Garbati the Former President of NATOP, Mr. Jemi Alade Pioneer Tour Operator, Gabe Onah Chairman Carnival Calabar Commission,Nkereuwem Onung a Past President of NATOP Iyom Josephine Anenih and Mr. Ikechi Uko a travel Expert.

Photo: From right: The new NATOP president, Hajia Bilikisu Abdul, Immediate past president, Nkereuwem Onung looks on as the commissioner of Tourism, Plateau State, Mrs Tamwakat Weli received her award yesterday.