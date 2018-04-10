I Made N100M For Kidnapping 50 Persons – Herdsman

Edo State Police Command has paraded a notorious herdsman, Muritala Umaru, who has been to prison several times for kidnapping activities.

The suspect said his gang has made over N100m from kidnapping activities.

An AK47 rifle with breech number KO340119 and ten rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from him.

He said he began kidnapping activists four years ago in Okenne, Kogi States and has participated in several other kidnappings across Edo State.

Muritala said he has some cattle and that his gang has ten AK47 rifles with which they carried out kidnapping.

He disclosed that it was a somebody he described as a ‘Chief’ from one Edo community that used to give them identity of their victims.

The notorious kidnapper said they realized N10m from one of their victims even as he pledged to cooperate with the police.

On what happened to some of their victims, he said it was his boss that is responsible for the killing of their victims that refused to cooperate.

His words, “I am married. I stay in Auchi but I was born in Lokoja. I am into kidnapping. I have been into kidnaping for four years. I started in Lokoja. I have kidnapped over 50 persons. We kidnapped them when they are traveling. There is one man that used to give us target. I collected N3m in our last work. It is my oga that kill people. He had killed many people. We operate in Auchi, Ekpoma, Okenne and other places.

State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, described him as a kidnapper who disguised as an herder.

“The man has bee in an out of prison. He has kidnapped in a Edo and other states. The prison official he kidnapped identified him.”

Meanwhile, a welder who was on Monday rescued from kidnappers den at Afuze in Owan East local government, Mr. Idirisu Mohammed, has identified an herdsman, Abubakar Ilyasu as one of his abductors.

Mr. Idirisu said Abubakar sent by his abductors to go and buy food for them from town while they remained in the bush.

He said he was rescued before Abubakar returned.

His words, “I am 51 years old. I am a farmer and a welder. On Monday morning, I was taking my workers to the farm. At Warrake road near Afuze, I saw herdsmen came out of the bush. They had guns. They collected our phones and use cutlass to beat us. They took us to the bush. It was vigilante group, hunters and police that rescued me. They ran away and abandoned me when the rescued team shot at them.

“This one that was nabbed was sent to buy food. Before he came, the rescued team has arrived and the food was with him.”

Abubakar said he left his cattle to buy food when he was arrested.