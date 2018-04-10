The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Edgal Imohim has said the community policing intelligence he introduced on assumption of office has helped to improve security in the state, saying a total of 1,315 armed robbery attacks, 359 cult-related cases and 392 kidnapping cases were recorded in Lagos State in four years.

Edgal while speaking at the inaugural edition of the Lagos State Security Summit said several arrests have been made and prosecutions ongoing.

He said the activities of the Badoo Cult Group that was prevalent in Ikorodu axis of the state as well as militancy along the Riverine communities have been degraded in the State.

Edgal said this feat was possible because of the massive assistance extended to security forces by the State Government through consistent donation and funding of security equipment.

The Lagos police boss who gave an overview of crime statistics in the state, emphasized that from 2014 till date, a total of 1,315 armed robbery attacks, 359 cult-related cases and 392 kidnapping cases were recorded, with several arrests made and prosecutions ongoing.

He based the success on the community policing and security partnership put in place upon his assumption of office.

The CP however advocated the deepening of intelligence-led policing, involvement of traditional leaders in security architecture and investment in training of security personnel to bring about efficiency.