LASU Partners FCE Oshiele On Sandwich Degree Programme

The Lagos State University LASU, has on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal College of Education, Oshiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on sandwich degree.

The MoU was signed in the presence of members of the Lagos State University Management and other Senior Members of Staff of the two institutions at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room, Main Campus, Ojo.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the host institution, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun noted that there is need to ensure quality and excellence on the partnership.

He said, “This ceremony is not just about the papers we will sign. There has to be a commitment from both partners to see this work

“For us in LASU, we are committed to excellence. Our common goal is to make a difference in this country. And from what we have seen on paper, I believe the two institutions are convinced of making this a success.

‘’Be assured that in LASU, we are committed to making this work, we will have challenges, but we believed we can iron them out.’’

Also speaking, the Provost, Federal College of Education, Oshiele, Dr. Ayodele Ajayi expressed his appreciation to the University Management for approving the partnership promising that his team would do all within their power to make it work.

He said, “I can assure you that we are also out for quality and excellence and we will not disappoint. By virtue of our location, we believe we have a service to render to the people. We are also out for quality and you we will not disappointed.’’