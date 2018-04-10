Nigeria Hosts WHO Gobal Policy Group Today

The Federal Government will host the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Policy Group (GPG) Meeting from Tuesday April 10 to Thursday April 12, 2018. GPG is an internal advisory mechanism to WHO Director-General, established to ensure the coherent implementation of decisions, policies and strategies of WHO across all levels of the Organization.

Its membership consists of the Director-General, the Deputy Director-General, six Regional Directors and the Executive Director of the WHO Emergencies Programme, According to a statement by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the GPG will carry out a full programme of activities including field visits to relevant health agencies, discussions with high-ranking government officials and key stakeholders, and launching of the implementation of the Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemic (EYE) Strategy in Africa.

The statement said: “Nigeria is honored to host the Director General and Regional Directors of WHO at this auspicious time “The WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Regional Directors are expected to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him on laudable efforts to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, and the commendable aspiration of reaching over 100 million Nigerians with basic minimum package of primary healthcare services. “Dr Tedros will carry out a full programme of activities including field visits to relevant health agencies such as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Revitalized Model Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kuchingoro, Abuja and to also hold discussions with, high-ranking government officials and key stakeholders. “The discussions will focus on WHO’s technical support to strengthen the country’s health system to achieve the health related Sustainable Development Goals within the context of revitalization of PHC for universal health coverage and humanitarian response in the Northeast.

“Whilst in Nigeria, the WHO DG will also launch the implementation of the Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemic (EYE) Strategy in Africa on 10th April 2018.”