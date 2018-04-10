Paul Okoye And Family Celebrate Son At 5

Paul Okoye of the defunct P-Square, took to his Instagram to celebrate his son, Andre Okoye who turned 5 years on April, 10, 2018, on his birthday.

Paul and his wife Anita took to their respective social media pages to pen down hearty birthday message for their son, Andre, who will be so overwhelmed with happiness with the loads of love he is receiving from his parents.

Paul posted his photos and wrote:

“Happy blessed 5th birthday to my king Andre. mama and papa love you soo much. 5years ago you came into this world and changed everything for me and mummy. you brought true happiness and love and i became a proud papa love you. love you. love you. God will continue to protect you and bring more blessings love you king enjoy your day #isallowed”

Anita Okoye also posted her son’s photos on her page wishing her son well, as she says she can’t believe it’s already 5 years.

She wrote:

“H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y A N D R E!!! How time flies!!! My Andre is 5 years old!! I am more excited than he is!! I have a 5 year old!!! God be praised!! I am very proud of all that you have accomplished at such a young age, surpassing all expectations!! My smarty-pants clown of a son, your sense of humour is out of this world! You make me so very proud my love!!

May God continue to bless you and protect you for us! You are an Awesome big brother! Your siblings love and adore you so much. You are a gracious person, with a good heart. You care, not because you need to, but because you want to. Don’t ever forget that I love you so much, and that I will do everything in my power to make you happy. Happy Birthday My Darling Son!!! Yipeeeeeeeee!! God is Wonderful!!