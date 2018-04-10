`PDP Must Pacify Aggrieved Members`

Northern Youths Alliance Group of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the National chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus to open a direct window of sincerity and discussions for a committed reconciliations with other people who are not happy with the way and manner after national convention of the party which was conducted last December.

Zonal Chairman of the group in North-East, Alhaji Musa Mallah Goni, stated this in his interview with LEADERSHIP.

He said, “it is the best time for PDP to extend a true hand of friendship with genuine commitment to those offended in order to focus the party’s direction and progress in the north eastern region, if the party leadership are serious at all.

“The party leadership has important challenges, that people like Aliyu Manji who suffered to build the party with their resources are now neglected and made to suffer due to selfishness and impunity of certain party executives leaving in Abuja.

“Our youths support groups of the party in the north east are very loyal and committed to leadership of the party under Alhaji Aliyu Manji who seek the position of deputy national chairman north but denied because of poor judgment by the then caretaker committee.”

He said, the youth will rally round and support PDP for all other elections, but will not be committed till when the leadership are serious and show commitment toward ensuring party unity, cohesion and progress in the region.

Alhaji Goni called on the national chairman, Uche Secondus and other leadership of the party to compensate loyalty through honor and appreciate to deserving members who committed their resources and time for the progress of the party unity and political development.

“Aliyu Manji was a PDP member who personally committed his energy and resources toward ensuring massive supports and progress of our party in Taraba state and spend much of his energy travelling and meeting people within our region, but relegated to back seat due to impunity and selfishness of the certain group of people in the PDP North-East,” said Mallah Goni.