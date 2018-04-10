PMB Is Igbo’s Shortest Route To Presidency – SGF

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha has reiterated that the shortest and surest way to Igbo Presidency is to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The SGF made the call Tuesday while receiving members of APC Ebonyi state chapter who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to him , a President can only emerge through negotiation,urging the people of the South East to ensure they come to the negotiation table from the point of strength.

He said “Preach it to the other South East states that the shortest way to Igbo Presidency is to support Buhari in 2019.

“Position yourself so that you will come to the negotiating table from the point of strength. The outcome of 2019 elections will determine that,”he added.

Stating that it was his desire that Buhari wins the 2019 elections in the entire South East, Mustapha added that with their support , the party can capture the whole of the south-east region in the forth coming elections.

He also has called on members of the APC to have a large heart and accommodate new members from all works of life.

According to him “With President Buhari’s declaration to run for 2019 elections, they are several people that are knocking and it is high time we opened our doors and even evoke our provisional constitutions that will allow them to come in.

“This is the time to open your arms and your doors to even those that are perceived as enemies, you must have a large heart to receive them.

“That’s why Mr. President himself specifically directed the party to consider the provisions of waiver as provided for in our constitution. Why is he saying that? It is because in this game there are no permanent enemies or friends.

“The dynamics of politics can change and people that you perceive today are not with you, will be with you tomorrow. So your ability to receive them with grace will determine whether they will feel welcome or isolated,”he added.

Earlier,Dr Eze Nwachukwu, Chairman APC, Ebonyi who led the delegation congratulated the SGF for his appointment.

He called on the SGF to support, the state APC in their gubernatorial race stating that lack of funds was a major constraint to winning elections.

“Lack of fund is the greatest obstacle of APC to becoming governor in the next election. We want your support on this.

“The prompt release of board members is laudable and we thank you for our state indigenes that were included and we want more to be included,” Nawachukwu said.