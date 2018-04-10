Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber In Enugu

A suspected armed robber, who specialises in using tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep, to operate in the metropolis was arrested

The police spokesman in Enugu, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu that the suspect was nabbed in new artisan market axis of the metropolis on April 8.

Amaraizu noted that the feat of tracking down the elusive suspect was achieved by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad of the command.

He said that the suspect identified as Chika Ezike was nabbed based on intelligence information concerning his alleged nefarious activities and elusiveness.

“According to confessionary statement from the suspect, he used to impersonate as a security operative while driving the tricycle and that at a secluded area, he will forcibly dispossess his victims of their valuables and money and then change to another area of the metropolis,’’ Amaraizu said.

He said, “the suspect is regretting his act now as he is blaming Satan for his woes.’’

The spokesman said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigations.

Amaraizu urged residents of the state to be wary of the antics of mischief-makers as well as other criminal minded individuals at any time or place.

“Members of the public should report promptly any suspicious person, object and gathering to the command’s four distress call numbers are: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

“They can also get to the command through our social media platforms, which include: nigeriapoliceenugustatecommand for Face-book; @PoliceNG_enugu for Twitter handle and enugustatepolice@gmail.com, enugustatepolice@gmail.com for Email,’’ he said.