UI: Stakeholders Reject Proposed Hike In Hostel Accommodation Fees

Stakeholders in the University of Ibadan yesterday rejected the proposed over 100 increase in the hostel accommodation of the students.

The stakeholders which include parents, guardians, alumni and well-wishers at an interactive session with the management of the institution argued that the increase in the fees ought to be gradual.

Some of them who spoke said the management ought to have called the meeting before the increment.

The authority of the University of Ibadan has increased hostel accommodation for College Of Medicine commencing from the 2017/2018 session from N14,000 to N30, 000 for regular students and N40,000 for medical students.

This, the management argued was sequel to lack of adequate funding from the federal government to cater for most of the utilities in the institution.

The institution said it presently spends about N100 million every year over what is collected in running the hostel accommodation which it says was no longer sustainable.

Speaking at the meeting tagged: “Stakeholders Forum”, a parent, Mr Umeh Ruben said the institution ought to have carried along all the stakeholders before coming to the meeting , saying they must have it at the mind that parents were not that rich and that is the reason they sent their children to government public institutions.

He said if the management of the institution really loves students, they need not to be collecting acceptance fees from students and that did not include tuitions fee and now the increment in “accommodation and training fee is so sad.”

Another parent, Elder M.O Osunubi said “we are not rich and we are not poor and we want a better education for our children and that is why we send them here.

