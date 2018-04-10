WIKE: Why There’s Insecurity In Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the nation’s security degenerated dangerously because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenge in Rivers State.

The governor also called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country, so as to ensure that the APC-led Federal Government returns to the right track.

Wike spoke when the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House Port Harcourt.

The governor stated that when Rivers State had the issues with kidnappings, instead of addressing the security challenge, the APC Federal Government and her agents plotted how to declare a state of emergency.

He said, “The Federal Government politicised the issue of security in Rivers State at a time when her intervention was required. That is why the whole country has been engulfed by insecurity.

“Everyday you hear people being killed like chickens. In Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa,Kaduna, Yobe and Borno States. The case of Offa where 50persons were killed is disheartening.

“After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that 7 persons have been arrested. If the security agencies have the capacity to arrest almost immediately, why not stop the killings?”

Wike decried the situation where Nigeria answers Big Brother Africa, but remains unable to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and institute basic governance process.

The governor said every profession has the responsibility to play a role in the development of the country, especially speaking out against the destruction of the tenets of the rule of law.

He said, “If there is no rule of law, it negatively affects the professions. Professionals can no longer stand aloof while the country degenerates”, he said.

Earlier, the President of ICAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Zakari commended Governor Wike for rolling out projects that have stimulated the economy of the state.

Zakari, who stated that ICAN is desirous of partnering with the Rivers State Government on issues that concerns the organisation’s core values, urged the Rivers State Governor to promote ICAN’s Accountability Index amongst political leaders in the country.