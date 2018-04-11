2019: ‘No APC Member In Enugu Will Contest Against PMB

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State chapter, Dr Ben Nwoye yesterday expressed happiness over the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for second term in 2019, assuring that nobody from the party in the state will contest against him in the primaries.

Nwoye gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen on arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport after the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party held in Abuja last Monday.

The APC chairman in Enugu State, who recalled that the APC in the state was the first to endorse President Buhari for second tenure, hinted that the decision of the president to seek for second tenure is in the best interest of the country and not for selfish desire.

He alleged that the 2015 presidential election in Enugu was manipulated and rigged but stated that they did their best to prevent opponents of Buhari to completely rig the election in the state.

He insisted that Buhari performed well in the last election, alleging that a different result was announced.

He, however, assured that President Buhari would perform well in Enugu State come 2019, pointing out that the situation on ground now is different from the situation before the president assumed office.

“We will not have any candidate of APC extraction to challenge Buhari here in Enugu State. Enugu State APC was the first to endorse President Buhari for second term in office. His decision to contest for second term is not a selfish desire”, Nwoye stated.

On what transpired at the National Executive Committee meeting, Nwoye expressed happiness over the peaceful way the meeting resolved issues’ adding with optimism that the APC would continue to grow from strength to strength.