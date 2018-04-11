2019: We Are Concerned About Welfare, Development Of Nigerians – APC UK

Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter, Prince Ade Omole, has said that it is concerned about the wellbeing of Nigerians irrespective of political and social differences and the country´s development.

He made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that the way Nigerians resolved their problems affected those in the Diaspora.

´´We care about achieving the best for Nigerians in all facets of public policy, like President Muhammadu Buhari, we care about the future of our great nation, the future of our children, and the quality of life of all,´´ he said.

Omole said this was the reason the APC UK had offered to pay for the Expression of Interest and Nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest in 2019 to enable him complete his infrastructural development.

He said the decision was also to enable Buhari to consolidate on the achievements of his administration in the last three years.

´´He deserves a second term and we are delighted that President Buhari has decided to go for re-election, and we shall support his bid fully,´´ the APC UK chairman said.

According to him, President Buhari has done more than expected by most Nigerians considering the situation in the country before he assumed office in 2015.

Omole added that Buhari´s government was making steady progress especially in the areas of economy, tackling insecurity and corruption, electricity and transportation.

He added that Buhari’s approach to Nigeria´s economic and security problems were sustainable and long-lasting which promoted opportunities for all.

´´More so, Nigeria’s foreign reserves is presently over $46 billion dollars, the highest level in four years, inflation has fallen for 12 consecutive months.

´´Over 108 billion naira has been saved from removal of maintenance fees payable to banks before Treasury Single Account (TSA) was fully implemented by this government,´´ Omole said.

He noted that the country was presently saving 24.7 billion naira monthly following the implementation of the TSA, adding that the elimination of ghost workers had also saved the country over 120 billion naira.

He maintained that Nigerians abroad were united to protect the milestones achieved of President Buhari in the past few years and to promote good solutions to unsolved problems.

He, however, said that the Buhari administration should be evaluated against the background of the challenges it had faced since coming into office in May 2015.

Mr Joseph Adebola an APC chieftain in the UK in the statement, applauded President Buhari for implementing the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to aid economic recovery.

This, he noted, took the country out of her worst recession in 29 years, despite the fall in oil prices.

According to Adebola, the APC-led government has expended tremendously on capital infrastructure projects nationwide, making the country a nationwide construction site as well as entrenching transparency and accountability.

´´We cannot discountenance the massive investments in agriculture especially the Anchors Borrowers Programme to improve local produce, improving fertiliser distribution and access across states of the nation through the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative,´´ he said.

Ms Ife Sarumi the chapter´s Youth Leader in the statement, applauded government´s on going Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) in some states of the federation.

She noted that almost eight million school children were fed daily through the programme which had engaged thousands of cooks, thus reducing employment in such states.

She said the conditional cash transfer (CCT) scheme of the government, presently funds thousands of less privileged Nigerians with monthly N5,000 payments similar to the social security scheme in the UK.