2019: We’ve Better Alternative To PMB-DPC
The Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) has said that it was not
surprised that President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his intention
to contest for reelection in 2019, but said that it would provide a
presidential candidate that would serve the country better than the
incumbent president.
The party in a statement signed by the national chairman of DPC, Rev.
Olusegun Peters, the party said that it is obvious to Nigerians that
President Buhari has failed in every aspect of governance.
It said that the president has made hardship the watchword of his
government as if the electorate committed a crime against humanity for
electing him president in 2015 presidential election. “His three years
regime has taken the country 30 years backward. Nigeria has lost her
pride and glory in the comity of nations due to clueless governance
with recycled, retired and tired politicians who are out of touch with
the heart desires of the people for progressive people-oriented
governance”, it said.
It noted that a president who failed to fulfill his campaign promises
to the people should first apologize to the nation and plead to be
given a second chance to address previous campaign promises and
critical national issues. “Buhari failed to do this, taking Nigerians
for a ride in his declaration for president in the 2019 general
election at the All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee
meeting in Abuja on Monday 9th April 2018. Nigerians can no longer be
taken for granted by failed politicians”, it added.
The statement reads in part, “It is time to return the government to
the people as power resides in the people. It is time to seek for a
credible, visionary, reliable, trusted, transparent and vibrant
Nigerian who will lead the people to the Promised Land. It is time to
field a compassionate, intelligent, progressive young Nigerian to
provide dynamic leadership and take the nation to the next level.
Nigerians have suffered enough in the hands of recycled politicians.
It is time to offer an alternative presidential candidate and new
political platform to save our democracy.
“This is our chance to build an enduring democratic society for our
longsuffering compatriots. This is what the Democratic People’s
Congress intends to achieve with all progressive-minded Nigerians. It
is time to move the nation forward with DPC as the credible political
platform.
“We urge Nigerians particularly credible aspirants for various
elective positions in the 2019 general elections to identify with DPC.
Together we shall make Nigeria great again and return the government
to the people. With your support, we shall achieve this.
The destiny of Nigeria is too precious to be left in the hands of insensitive
recycled, retired and tired politicians. Nigerians must take their
destiny in their hands in 2019. DPC is ready and prepared to lead the
nation to greatness and prosperity.”
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng