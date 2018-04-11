2019: We’ve Better Alternative To PMB-DPC

The Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) has said that it was not

surprised that President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his intention

to contest for reelection in 2019, but said that it would provide a

presidential candidate that would serve the country better than the

incumbent president.

The party in a statement signed by the national chairman of DPC, Rev.

Olusegun Peters, the party said that it is obvious to Nigerians that

President Buhari has failed in every aspect of governance.

It said that the president has made hardship the watchword of his

government as if the electorate committed a crime against humanity for

electing him president in 2015 presidential election. “His three years

regime has taken the country 30 years backward. Nigeria has lost her

pride and glory in the comity of nations due to clueless governance

with recycled, retired and tired politicians who are out of touch with

the heart desires of the people for progressive people-oriented

governance”, it said.

It noted that a president who failed to fulfill his campaign promises

to the people should first apologize to the nation and plead to be

given a second chance to address previous campaign promises and

critical national issues. “Buhari failed to do this, taking Nigerians

for a ride in his declaration for president in the 2019 general

election at the All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee

meeting in Abuja on Monday 9th April 2018. Nigerians can no longer be

taken for granted by failed politicians”, it added.

The statement reads in part, “It is time to return the government to

the people as power resides in the people. It is time to seek for a

credible, visionary, reliable, trusted, transparent and vibrant

Nigerian who will lead the people to the Promised Land. It is time to

field a compassionate, intelligent, progressive young Nigerian to

provide dynamic leadership and take the nation to the next level.

Nigerians have suffered enough in the hands of recycled politicians.

It is time to offer an alternative presidential candidate and new

political platform to save our democracy.

“This is our chance to build an enduring democratic society for our

longsuffering compatriots. This is what the Democratic People’s

Congress intends to achieve with all progressive-minded Nigerians. It

is time to move the nation forward with DPC as the credible political

platform.

“We urge Nigerians particularly credible aspirants for various

elective positions in the 2019 general elections to identify with DPC.

Together we shall make Nigeria great again and return the government

to the people. With your support, we shall achieve this.

The destiny of Nigeria is too precious to be left in the hands of insensitive

recycled, retired and tired politicians. Nigerians must take their

destiny in their hands in 2019. DPC is ready and prepared to lead the

nation to greatness and prosperity.”