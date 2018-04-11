6 Members Dead , Afghan Family Dispute

Long family dispute has resulted in the death of six members of a family in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, authorities said Wednesday.

The tragic event occurred late on Tuesday night, in Saracha-e-Ali Khan area of Behsud district, where three

brothers armed with guns attacked their uncle house, killing him, his wife and four of his children, the provincial government said in a statement.

Further details about the incident were not shared in the statement.

The provincial government said the assailants managed to flee the scene, with police officials launching

investigation into the case.